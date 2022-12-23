A 56-year-old Neyland motorist has been ordered off the roads after being convicted of his second drink-driving conviction in two years.

Pleading guilty to the latest charge before Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week was Sean Roberts, of John Street, Neyland.

Magistrates heard that just before midday on the morning of November 15, police received an anonymous call from a member of the public informing them of a suspected drink-driver who they had seen buying a bottle of wine at a shop in Johnston and then driving off.

Police officers who were on patrol in the area discovered Roberts’ vehicle, namely a BMW 1 Series, as it drove through Honeyborough.

“It was moving close to the kerb and swerving,” said Crown Prosecutor Anne Griffiths.

After following the vehicle into Neyland, officers stopped Roberts after he had turned into John Street, adjacent to the primary school.

A roadside breath test proved positive and he was taken to the police station for further tests, which gave a lowest reading of 42 mcg. The legal limit is 35.

Ms Griffiths informed magistrates that Roberts has a previous drink-driving conviction which was imposed in January 2021.

Sean Roberts was represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher.

“He’d had some wine the night before and, because of his medical conditions, this may have taken some time to metabolise,” he said.

Roberts was disqualified from driving for three years. He was fined £120 and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.