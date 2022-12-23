A groundworker who was desperate to leave the UK to begin new employment in Ireland made the foolish decision of driving his Mercedes to Fishguard Port, despite being disqualified from driving.

This week, Patrick Cawley narrowly avoided a prison sentence after pleading guilty to driving from his home in Swindon to Fishguard whilst disqualified, and of driving without being covered by third party insurance.

“He was able to work for a while after his disqualification but then things dried up and he was living off his savings,” his solicitor, Michael Kelleher, told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“He was offered the opportunity to work in Ireland and so he took the offer up and made the very foolish decision to drive to the port to catch the ferry. He recognises that now.”

Cawley was apprehended by police on November 15 as he drove his Mercedes into the car park for the outgoing ferry to Rosslaire.

Police checks revealed that the vehicle was uninsured following Cawley’s previous disqualification which prevented him from driving until May, 2023.

“His home address is Swindon so he had travelled that considerable distance to Fishguard,” said Crown Prosecutor Anne Griffiths.

After considering the mitigation, Cowley was sentenced to six weeks in custody suspended for 12 months.

He was fined £440 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months which will run concurrently with his existing ban.