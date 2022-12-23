Tenby’s Ysgol Greenhill School has been taken out of special measures following a recent inspection by Estyn.

The 1,200-pupil school was placed under the most serious statutory catgory by the education inspection body in December 2019 after it was stated that teaching was ‘not sufficiently effective’.

However, under the leadership of headteacher David Haynes, who was appointed in September 2021, a positive report has now resulted from Estyn - Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Education and Training in Wales.

Mr Haynes, who was previously head at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi in St Davids, said he was ‘proud and excited’ to inform parents and friends of the school that Greenhill has now been removed from the special measures category.

He continued: “This provides the long-awaited validation for the work that the school has undertaken over the last 18 months, and reflects the considerable improvement which the school has made during this period.

"Reading the report gives me an enormous sense of pride for our pupils and staff and reminds me of what a privilege it is to teach within this community.

“There is still much work to be done, however, and I look forward to us all working as a team to ensure that Greenhill is placed amongst the best schools in Wales.”

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesperson said: “The outcome of the monitoring visit shows the continued improvements that Greenhill continues to make and we welcome the judgement by Estyn.

"The school will continue to make improvements in the quality of education provided to learners.”