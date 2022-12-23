Armed police units were called to a property in Milford Haven following reports of a disturbance at Larch Road.

Two units of armed officers and five local units attended the address following the 999 calls and it is understood that officers remained at the scene for several hours.

The incident resulted in the arrest of a 47-year-old man who remains in police custody.

“We were called to a disturbance in Larch Road, Milford Haven, at 8.10pm on Wednesday, 21 December,” confirmed a statement from Dyfed-Powys Police.

“A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and he remains in police custody.”