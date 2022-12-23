A Johnston man has appeared before magistrates charged with stealing three toothbrushes from Boots valued at £46.

Pleading guilty to the charge of theft was Matthew John, 43, of Silverdale Lodge, Johnston.

The theft took place at the Haverfordwest branch of Boots on December 19.

The following day police officers visited John to speak to him about the offence and during their visit they discovered that he was in possession of 0.3grammes of herbal cannabis which has a street value of £3.

John submitted a guilty plea to the second charge of possessing the Class B drug.

He was represented in court by solicitor Tom Lloyd who said his client currently struggling with both physical and mental difficulties.

“He’s struggling, but is trying to find help,” he said.

John was fined £160 and was ordered to pay £46 compensation to Boots. He must also pay £85 costs and a £64 victim surcharge.