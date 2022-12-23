The community of St Dogmaels is coming together to help give a much-loved local couple the send-off they deserve.

David and Margaret Edwards, aged 60 and 55 respectively, died in a fire in Church Lane, St Dogmaels on Sunday, December 11.

Their family described them as a devoted couple who had been together for 35 years and were well-known and respected members of the St Dogmaels community.

Firefighters battled the blaze, which started in the early hours of the morning, for hours and neighbouring houses were evacuated.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service investigators and Dyfed-Powys Police.

The event has shaken the close-knit community of St Dogmaels and a gofundme page has been set up to help give the couple the memorial service that they both deserve.

“Margaret and David, or as they were known to by many – Mags and Dai, were a couple loved by everyone, it was impossible not to like them,” said Chloe Davies who is organising the fundraiser.

“They would give anyone, whether it be someone they knew well, or a stranger, the time of day. They were well-known and a respected part of the village’s community.

“We as a community and loved ones of Mags and Dai are distraught by their sudden loss.”

Chloe said that she had been asked on behalf of everyone involved to take donations to help cover the cost of the funeral expenses of the couple. Their funeral will take place on Friday, December 30.

“Due to the tragedy of this event, this is a joint funeral, and during this difficult time, we are reaching out to the community for help,” said Chloe.

It is hoped that £4,000 can be raised to cover the costs of the service. Anything exceeding that amount will be put towards a memorial headstone for the couple.

The amount raised so far currently stands at £2,555.

“Margaret and David’s families, along with friends and the community of St.Dogmaels would like to give them the memorial they both deserve, to honour their memories and say our last goodbyes,” said Chloe.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support during such a horrific time and thank you so much.”