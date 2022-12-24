OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members are always taking stunning photos from across Pembrokeshire.

Whether it is beautiful scenery, animal antics, documenting events or just taking in the landmarks, they are on hand to capture the beauty of the area.

Each week, we set our camera club members specific themes to take photos of. This week, because Christmas is coming, we chose the theme of 'festive'. Here are just some of our favourite pictures.

Vincent Davies' penguins. Picture: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick

Milford Haven Town Hall's Christmas decorations. Picture: Frank Hinley

Christmas tree and Saundersfoot decoration. Picture: Fran Harper-Green

Christmas display in the window of Dress for Occasion, Haverfordwest. Picture: Rosemary Rees

Holly and a robin. Picture: Richard Rees

Cookie and Roscoe in a festive photo. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook.