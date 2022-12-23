A South Pembrokeshire couple has appeared before Swansea Crown Court charged with the non-compliance of regulatory requirements concerning the production of crab meat.

Colin and Donna Brown, of India Row, Monkton, both face a total of seven charges relating to the contravention of Food Safety Wales requirements.

“The case involves regulatory offences regarding the production of crab meat,” said counsel Lee Reynolds, KC, who was prosecuting on behalf of Pembrokeshire County Council.

“They face a variety of regulatory offences, as there is a dispute about the quality of the meat.”

Lee Reynolds, KC, went on to say that both the prosecution and the defence counsels are currently in conversation to ‘reach a form of compromise’.

As a result, the matter has been adjourned until January 27.