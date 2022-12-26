Staff, children and parents of Tavernspite School have said a fond farewell to teacher Clare Dunlop who has taught at the school for 18 years.

She was presented with a leaving present at a special assembly held at the end of the school term.

Headteacher Kevin Phelps said: "Described by everyone as patient, kind, friendly, gentle and a brilliant teacher, Mrs Dunlop has brought so much happiness to everyone at the school.

"She has been a highly valued member of staff, a fantastic colleague and an outstanding class teacher.

"Throughout her time at the school, Mrs Dunlop has taught in many different classes. She has always worked extremely hard and has given everything she can for the benefit for the children.

Mrs Dunlop is a wonderful member of staff and extremely popular with everyone, especially the children."

Mrs Dunlop has also played a key role in leading the schools’ trainee teaching programme through the school, involving close liaison with University of Wales Trinity Saint David and Aberystwyth University to support students to become teachers in the future.

In addition to leading numerous subject and areas of learning throughout her career, Mrs Dunlop was also a trained Forest School leader helping the children to have memorable experiences in the woodlands and developing a wide range of essential skills.

Mr Phelps added: "The whole community of Tavernspite School feel very proud and grateful for the enormous contribution Mrs Dunlop has made to the success of the school over the years."