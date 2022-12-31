A local hospice at home charity has won the accolade of Team of the Year at the West Wales Care – Regional Partnership Awards.

The Paul Sartori Foundation was nominated for the awards which are open to health and social care providers across Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.

Prior to the award ceremony, a film crew attended Paul Sartori House in Winch Lane, Haverfordwest to create a short video of the team working.

This showed the equipment team, steam cleaning items and loading the van, and the lead complementary therapist providing treatment.

The team was invited to the awards ceremony at The Halliwell Centre, in Carmarthen on Tuesday, December 6, where Paul Sartori won the Team of the Year award for continuing their work through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Heather Green, lead complementary therapist and Amanda Elmes, equipment assistant from Paul Sartori attended the awards ceremony on behalf of the whole team the clinical, income generation and retail departments.

“I am delighted to have this recognition for the Paul Sartori Foundation team,” said Angela Duckworth, clinical educator and registered nurse facilitator at Paul Sartori.

“The award was for the team who had shown excellence in collaboration and partnership working.”

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, under 18’s anticipatory grief and bereavement support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training The services provided by the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home enable people in the later stages of any life-limiting illness to be cared for and to die at home with dignity, independence, pain free and surrounded by those they hold most dear, if that is their wish.

All of the services are free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the generosity of the Pembrokeshire Community.

Further information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting their website www.paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.