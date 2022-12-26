Nominations are now open for the #We Care award.

Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police are looking to the public to help them uncover the police officers, staff and volunteers who have shown exceptional care and commitment within policing.

Do you know somebody from Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police who makes a real difference to people’s lives and our local communities?

The #We Care award is a chance for you to nominate a member of the team and say ‘thank you’ for their efforts.

Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis explained: “Your nominee could be a detective who has shown outstanding support to a victim of abuse, a PCSO who has been a lifeline to the community, or a volunteer who has inspired a generation of young police cadets.

“If one of our team has made a positive difference, please do get in touch.

“Your vote gives us the opportunity to acknowledge the great work and success that often goes unrecognised.”

To nominate, simply say why you have nominated the individual and why you think they are an outstanding member of the police service. You can nominate by post, or by completing an easy online nomination form.

If you wish to nominate by post, please address your nomination to: #We Care Award, c/o Recognition and Events, ACPO, Police HQ, PO BOX 99, Llangunnor, Carmarthen, SA31 2PF.

Please include the name of the person you are nominating and your reasons why, as well as your name and contact number.

The closing date is midnight, Monday, January 23, 2023.

The #We Care award winner will be announced on Thursday, March 16, 2023, live from the annual awards, and will be viewable on the Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police Twitter and Facebook accounts.