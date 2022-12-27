Thousands of swimmers and spectators are set to stream into Saundersfoot on Sunday for the community’s 37th New Year’s Day Swim.

And organisers are urging an early arrival, car sharing or park-and-riding to ensure that congestion is avoided and that everyone packs in to the village in time for the massive charity event.

Said swim chairman Martyn Williams: “We’ve been liaising with a number of organisations and businesses to ensure all available car parking areas in the village are open. If people have family or friends within the village, it may be advisable to use their driveways or consider car sharing.

Park and ride

“We are again working with Taf Valley Coaches to have a park and ride service, which will operate from Kilgetty Community Centre and the village between 10am and 2pm.

"The bus will start its service from Kilgetty at 10am and the last pick-up from Saundersfoot, returning to Kilgetty, will be at 2.30pm. The drop off and collection point in the village will be the junction of Stammers Road and the bottom of St. Brides Hill."

Swim mascot Charlie Shivers is pictured with event sponsors. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

What time does the swim start?

The 2023 Saundersfoot New Year’s Day Charity Swim starts at 12pm and is hoping to top the 2020 attendance of over 2,000 dippers.

The brave bathers will be sent on their way to the waves with a firework launch, courtesy of Westcoast Fireworks, while DJ Benny Bond will be on hand to give the event his usual seasonal commentary.

Members of the Cast and Crew Performing Arts School will again be there to warm up the swimmers with a party time disco session with tunes from the past.

Is there a fancy dress theme?

Each swimmer will be presented with a medal and there will be the prize of a Finla paddleboard for the best fancy dressed individual and NYDS bobble hats for the best group. Swimmers can choose their own costume theme.

READ MORE

The last swim brought in £48,000 benefitting 54 charitable and worthwhile causes, and over the years, the event has raised over £500,000.

Please get sponsored!

Added Martyn Williams: “The swim has become an integral part of the festive season for this area. I would also like to encourage all swimmers to raise as much money as possible for their chosen charity or worthy cause. We will ensure that every penny raised will go to that charity.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank once again the swim’s sponsors for their generous support”.

Safety advice

All participants enter the water at their own risk and are asked to view the NYDS website (saundersfootnyds.co.uk) for the full safety advice.

This is even more important, especially due to the current demand on emergency and medical services. Immediately after the swim, the main slipway onto the beach will be closed for a short while. This is in order to allow the swimmers to get off the beach without delay.

Sponsor forms and merchandise

Sponsor forms are still available from Elements of Pembrokeshire, The Strand, Saundersfoot or can be downloaded from www.saundersfootnyds.co.uk.

The swim’s rugby shirts, towels and bobble hats are also available at Elements.

Swim sponsors

Powells Cottage Holidays, Royal Oak, Club Cymru, Apparel Sourcing Agency, Scaffold 2000, Sunnyvale Holiday Park, Mike Wealleans PVCu Specialist, Elston Construction, Broughton Leisure Ltd, Neil Finlay Cars, Team Littlefoot, The Silver Lily, ‘Lewis, Lewis Solicitors’, 1 Formula Fitness, Folly Farm, Simon Fussell & Son, Harbwr Bar & Kitchen, Taf Valley Coaches, Sue’s Pantry, Caldey Construction & Finla.