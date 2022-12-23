An online safety expert has advised parents to set up parental controls on any new devices they are giving to their children for Christmas this year before wrapping them up.

Child psychologist Dr Linda Papadopoulos, who is an ambassador for child online safety group Internet Matters, said setting up new gadgets ahead of time could help parents “stay in control” of what their children access.

This would apply to smartphones, laptops, and other internet-connected devices.

Internet Matters’ guidance suggests parents download any apps their child may use ahead of time so it is ready to go when handed to them and to use available parental controls for internet browsers and app stores to ensure their children do not encounter any inappropriate content.

Dr Papadopoulos said: “Enforcing internet safety with children can feel overwhelming for parents, especially during the Christmas break when children have ample time to game or they’re using new digital devices they received as a gift that parents might struggle to wrap their heads around.

“The dos and don’ts of internet safety can feel overwhelming, especially during the festive season when time feels like it’s moving faster.

“With this in mind, setting up safety features straight away will ensure you can stay in control of what your children can access and when, to give them a better experience from the get-go."

A range of online guides and resources can be found on the Internet Matters website, with Dr Papadopoulos recommending learning about whatever device or platform your child will end up using.

Additionally, she also encouraged parents to talk to their children generally about internet safety to make it easier for youngsters to come to them should they encounter any issues online.

She said: “Talk to your child about their digital life this festive season, so they feel comfortable coming to you if something goes wrong.

“Talking to them from an early age makes it easier to maintain good communication. Be sure to have bitesize conversations that are relevant to them.

“Choose to talk when you are due to spend some time together, like over a meal or during their bedtime routine. Bring digital experience into normal, everyday conversations."