Police have confirmed that a body has been found during the search for a missing Pembrokeshire man.

Officers said that a body was found on Monday, December 19, on land in Letterston.

“A body was found during the search for Rob, who was reported as missing from the Letterston area, on land off St David’s Road, Letterston, on Monday, 19 December,” said a police spokesperson.

Rob went missing on Wednesday December 7. He was last seen in Letterston garage.

A statement released by police a week later said that the 44-year-old suffered from a condition which could leave him disoriented and confused.

His family became increasingly concerned for his welfare and put out several appeals for information, including CCTV and dashcam footage, on social media.

This week they thanked all those who had helped in the search and asked for privacy to come to terms with their loss.

Police said that next of kin had been informed and was being supported by officers.