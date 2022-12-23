Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating a burglary that took place after a man wearing a balaclava entered the Greggs bakery in Pembroke Dock earlier this week.

The offence is alleged to have taken place at around 3.30am on Wednesday, December 21.

Then man is accused of breaking into the Greggs bakery, situated in Dimond Street, Pembroke Dock.

He is described as being dressed in a grey or dark hoody and was wearing a balaclava which covered his face.

It is understood that he arrived in the area on a pushbike, which he parked behind Londis during the incident.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DP-20221221-025