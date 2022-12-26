A TikTok influencer from Pembrokeshire is making his tv debut on a new reality show this week.

Ieuan Jones, 23, from Kilgetty, will team up with his fellow TikToker Kane Hinge, 21, to star on Loaded in Paradise on ITVX.

The ‘action-packed, adrenalised reality game show’,it was filmed in Greece’s Aegean Islands in May.

It sees Ieuan, Kane and four other party-loving pairs hop the islands in a race to take control of – and spend – 50,000 euros.

And its combination of challenges, sunshine and love interest has led the show to be described as a ‘Love Island meets Ibiza Weekender, meets Race Across the World’.

“It was the best experience of my life,” said Ieuan, who was scouted by the show’s producers after they had viewed his TikTok account ieuanjoness, which now has 500,000 followers. “We had such an amazing time.”

Ieuan and Kane and their fellow Loaded in Paradise cast members. (Image: ITVX)

Ieuan met Kane, from Bristol, on TikTok and the pair became best friends – ‘best friends, but not a couple, although everyone thinks we’re together’, he admitted.

The duo now enjoy a high profile on TikTok as ieuankaneofficial, delighting their followers with silly shopping hauls and foolish food challenges.

“We are just daft and very, very dramatic,” said Ieuan.

So how did the pair fare on Loaded in Paradise?

Tune in to ITVX on Wednesday, December 28, from 9am to find out.

The show airs exclusively on ITVX with all episodes available to stream in full for free