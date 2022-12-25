Here comes Santa Paws!

Christmas is a time many spend with family - and of course that means their amazing pets.

We asked our readers to send us pictures of their pets looking Christmassy and were greeted with your images of wonderful cats and dogs all either in front of a Christmas tree or in festive outfits - including a mini Santa Claus!

Here are your adorable pets!

Bruno. Picture: Leanne Mauree

Bob. Picture: Megan Bateman

'I'm a present too!' Picture: Helen Taylor

Christmas pudding. Picture: Cari Woodgate

Max. Picture: Lauren Pryce

Denzel and Elvis. Picture: George Elliott

Monty, Reeba, Audrey and Fenton. Picture: Kristina Daniel

Cookie and Roscoe. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries

Festive jumper. Picture: Julie-Ann McAdam

MORE NEWS:

Santa hat. Picture: Shirley Williams

Festive bow. Picture: Debbie James

Santa Claus. Picture: Rachel James

Mr Tumble. Picture: Claire Louise

Marley is interested in the Christmas tree. Picture: Karon Williams

Festive jumpers. Picture: Amy James

Winter ready. Picture: Nicola Cargill

Picture: Amy Louise

We hope you all have a lovely festive period!