Here comes Santa Paws!

Christmas is a time many spend with family - and of course that means their amazing pets.

We asked our readers to send us pictures of their pets looking Christmassy and were greeted with your images of wonderful cats and dogs all either in front of a Christmas tree or in festive outfits - including a mini Santa Claus!

Here are your adorable pets!

Western Telegraph: Bruno. Picture: Leanne MaureeBruno. Picture: Leanne Mauree

Western Telegraph: Bob. Picture: Megan BatemanBob. Picture: Megan Bateman

Western Telegraph: 'I'm a present too!' Picture: Helen Taylor'I'm a present too!' Picture: Helen Taylor

Western Telegraph: Christmas pudding. Picture: Cari WoodgateChristmas pudding. Picture: Cari Woodgate

Western Telegraph: Max. Picture: Lauren PryceMax. Picture: Lauren Pryce

Western Telegraph: Denzel and Elvis. Picture: George ElliottDenzel and Elvis. Picture: George Elliott

Western Telegraph: Monty, Reeba, Audrey and Fenton. Picture: Kristina DanielMonty, Reeba, Audrey and Fenton. Picture: Kristina Daniel

Western Telegraph: Cookie and Roscoe. Picture: Donna-Marie HumphriesCookie and Roscoe. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries

Western Telegraph: Festive jumper. Picture: Julie-Ann McAdamFestive jumper. Picture: Julie-Ann McAdam

MORE NEWS:

Western Telegraph: Santa hat. Picture: Shirley WilliamsSanta hat. Picture: Shirley Williams

Western Telegraph: Festive bow. Picture: Debbie JamesFestive bow. Picture: Debbie James

Western Telegraph: Santa Claus. Picture: Rachel JamesSanta Claus. Picture: Rachel James

Western Telegraph: Mr Tumble. Picture: Claire LouiseMr Tumble. Picture: Claire Louise

Western Telegraph: Marley is interested in the Christmas tree. Picture: Karon WilliamsMarley is interested in the Christmas tree. Picture: Karon Williams

Western Telegraph: Festive jumpers. Picture: Amy JamesFestive jumpers. Picture: Amy James

Western Telegraph: Winter ready. Picture: Nicola CargillWinter ready. Picture: Nicola Cargill

Western Telegraph: Picture: Amy LouisePicture: Amy Louise

We hope you all have a lovely festive period!