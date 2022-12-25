Christmas is a time many spend with family - and of course that means their amazing pets.
We asked our readers to send us pictures of their pets looking Christmassy and were greeted with your images of wonderful cats and dogs all either in front of a Christmas tree or in festive outfits - including a mini Santa Claus!
Here are your adorable pets!
Bruno. Picture: Leanne Mauree
Bob. Picture: Megan Bateman
'I'm a present too!' Picture: Helen Taylor
Christmas pudding. Picture: Cari Woodgate
Max. Picture: Lauren Pryce
Denzel and Elvis. Picture: George Elliott
Monty, Reeba, Audrey and Fenton. Picture: Kristina Daniel
Cookie and Roscoe. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries
Festive jumper. Picture: Julie-Ann McAdam
MORE NEWS:
Santa hat. Picture: Shirley Williams
Festive bow. Picture: Debbie James
Santa Claus. Picture: Rachel James
Mr Tumble. Picture: Claire Louise
Marley is interested in the Christmas tree. Picture: Karon Williams
Festive jumpers. Picture: Amy James
Winter ready. Picture: Nicola Cargill
Picture: Amy Louise
We hope you all have a lovely festive period!
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here