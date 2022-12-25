CHRISTMAS is a time many spend with family and of course that means pets.

We asked our readers to send us pictures of their pets looking Christmassy and were greeted with more than a dozen adorable cats and dogs all either in front of a Christmas tree or in festive outfits - including a mini Santa Claus!

Here are your adorable pets!

Western Telegraph: Bruno. Picture: Leanne MaureeBruno. Picture: Leanne Mauree

Western Telegraph: Bob. Picture: Megan BatemanBob. Picture: Megan Bateman

Western Telegraph: 'I'm a present too!' Picture: Helen Taylor'I'm a present too!' Picture: Helen Taylor

Western Telegraph: Christmas pudding. Picture: Cari WoodgateChristmas pudding. Picture: Cari Woodgate

Western Telegraph: Max. Picture: Lauren PryceMax. Picture: Lauren Pryce

Western Telegraph: Denzel and Elvis. Picture: George ElliottDenzel and Elvis. Picture: George Elliott

Western Telegraph: Monty, Reeba, Audrey and Fenton. Picture: Kristina DanielMonty, Reeba, Audrey and Fenton. Picture: Kristina Daniel

Western Telegraph: Cookie and Roscoe. Picture: Donna-Marie HumphriesCookie and Roscoe. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries

Western Telegraph: Festive jumper. Picture: Julie-Ann McAdamFestive jumper. Picture: Julie-Ann McAdam

Western Telegraph: Santa hat. Picture: Shirley WilliamsSanta hat. Picture: Shirley Williams

Western Telegraph: Festive bow. Picture: Debbie JamesFestive bow. Picture: Debbie James

Western Telegraph: Santa Claus. Picture: Rachel JamesSanta Claus. Picture: Rachel James

Western Telegraph: Mr Tumble. Picture: Claire LouiseMr Tumble. Picture: Claire Louise

Western Telegraph: Marley is interested in the Christmas tree. Picture: Karon WilliamsMarley is interested in the Christmas tree. Picture: Karon Williams

Western Telegraph: Festive jumpers. Picture: Amy JamesFestive jumpers. Picture: Amy James

Western Telegraph: Winter ready. Picture: Nicola CargillWinter ready. Picture: Nicola Cargill

Western Telegraph: Picture: Amy LouisePicture: Amy Louise

We hope you all have a lovely festive period!