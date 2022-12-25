CHRISTMAS is a time many spend with family and of course that means pets.
We asked our readers to send us pictures of their pets looking Christmassy and were greeted with more than a dozen adorable cats and dogs all either in front of a Christmas tree or in festive outfits - including a mini Santa Claus!
Here are your adorable pets!
Bruno. Picture: Leanne Mauree
Bob. Picture: Megan Bateman
'I'm a present too!' Picture: Helen Taylor
Christmas pudding. Picture: Cari Woodgate
Max. Picture: Lauren Pryce
Denzel and Elvis. Picture: George Elliott
Monty, Reeba, Audrey and Fenton. Picture: Kristina Daniel
Cookie and Roscoe. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries
Festive jumper. Picture: Julie-Ann McAdam
MORE NEWS:
Santa hat. Picture: Shirley Williams
Festive bow. Picture: Debbie James
Santa Claus. Picture: Rachel James
Mr Tumble. Picture: Claire Louise
Marley is interested in the Christmas tree. Picture: Karon Williams
Festive jumpers. Picture: Amy James
Winter ready. Picture: Nicola Cargill
Picture: Amy Louise
We hope you all have a lovely festive period!
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here