A DOG that became the RSPCA’s longest-stay resident has found a new home in time for Christmas.

Charlie was one of 45 dogs rescued by the RSPCA from a dilapidated barn in Ceredigion in January 2021 after the owner agreed the conditions had got out of control, and has been in the care of the charity’s Newport Animal Centre.

The 44 other dogs at the Centre had found their new loving homes but Charlie – a six-year-old crossbreed – was unable to find a home.

But almost two years later, Charlie has been given a new loving home in Brecon.

Charlie had seemed to have suffered during his time in the barn, he’d never been outside, worn a collar or been on a walk - and when he was rescued, he was so nervous, that he didn’t leave a corner of his kennel for six weeks.

Slowly, he began to show an interest in his carers but it wasn’t until May 2021 that he decided to take his first steps outside.

Bethan Davies, who has adopted Charlie, made a number of trips from her Brecon home to the Newport centre to build up a bond with Charlie, before also taking the dog on days out to her house to allow him to familiarise himself with his new home.

Charlie has now been in Ms Davies’ care for three months and is thriving. He also has some new best friends in a collie called Lily and Del the basset hound.

Ms Davies said: “I’m really proud of the progress Charlie’s made; he’s a different dog to the one that came home with us initially. There’s still a long way to go, but he’s a much more confident lad now. He’s made lots of doggy friends and is becoming happier and more at ease when meeting new people.

“When he was first settling in, he didn’t want to leave my side, but I’ve noticed he’s becoming more confident spending time in different areas of the house without me and doesn’t feel the need to follow me around everywhere anymore. It’s been hard work at times, and there have been a few little wobbles along the way, but I’m so proud of what he’s achieved so far.”

Charlie's plea to be adopted after spending 315 days in the care of the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA (Image: RSPCA)

Hayley Moorey, the Centre’s behaviour and welfare advisor, spent many months rehabilitating Charlie alongside her team.

She said: “Like the rest of the dogs in the barn, he’d experienced very little human contact; he’d never gone outside, worn a collar or been on a walk, so his transformation has been quite incredible.

“Because of his background, he understandably needed a specific type of home, somewhere fairly rural and quiet with a large secure garden where he could get used to different noises slowly and do things at his own pace.

“His sociable nature also meant we were ideally looking for someone that had other dogs who Charlie could learn and gain confidence from.

“We knew that finding a home that met all of these requirements might take some time, but we sensed that Charlie wanted more from life, and we were determined to do everything we could to give him the happy ending he deserved.

“Everyone here is incredibly grateful to Bethan for her patience and perseverance. Not many people would have travelled to an animal centre as many times as she did to get to know a dog, but she was committed to Charlie right from the beginning. She’s taken things very slowly and we are over the moon at how he’s settled in with his new family.

“It’s been a very long journey for him, but we’re hugely relieved that he’s found a wonderful home where he can thrive and flourish – it makes all our hard work with dogs like Charlie worthwhile.”

The RSPCA is highlighting Charlie’s story as part of the charity’s Christmas appeal, asking the public to donate to the charity if they can to enable them to continue to rescue pets in need.