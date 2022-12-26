Last Friday's winner of Narberth Rugby Club's £1,000 Christmas Jackpot was Margaret McDonald, partner of former player and club steward Dai Six Davies.

Many congratulations to Margaret on her win the second bi-annual £1,000 draw in the Otters Weekly Jackpot which now has 456 numbers and pays out over £560 every Friday to one lucky winner.

Since its inception in June 2020 as a 'lockdown lottery', Narberth RFC has paid out over £60,000 to club members and supporters of the club from the community of Narberth and beyond.

Anyone can join, so if you are interested contact Robin Probert on 07772 259980 or pop into the club and see a member of staff.

Numbers cost £2.50 and the minimum entry point is £20 which buys eight weekly draws.