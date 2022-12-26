More than 800 delighted dippers have splashed out to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Tenby Boxing Day Swim.

After a two-year Covid-enforced absence, the famous event was back in style on the resort’s North Beach this morning, with the fancy dress theme of ‘golden’ bringing out stars and superheroes.

Even the weather was on board, with a golden sun in a blue sky making the water look more appealing than its actual temperature of 7 degrees.

Golden party hats were the perfect headwear for the occasion. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Tenby’s mayor and county councillor, Sam Skyrme-Blackhall – who is also a year-round sea swimmer - was amongst the event’s brave bathers.

“After waiting two years, it’s wonderful to be finally able to celebrate the swim’s anniversary,” she said. “It’s been a long time coming!

These goldfish had a 'fin' time. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

“It’s been a very special event with a fantastic atmosphere and lovely to see so many people here.”

The swim, watched by a huge crowd of spectators, is raising money for Tenby Memory Café, Tenby RNLI, the Dai Rees Foundation and the Paul Sartori Foundation, as well as swimmers’ own good causes.

Tenby Bluetits were Wonderwomen and won the group fancy dress prize. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

A blazing bonfire, hot soup served by Tenby and Saundersfoot Lions, festive music and a commentary from DJ Steve Briers and the presentation of commemorative medals added to the fun of the event.

Chris Osborne, whose family have been involved with the swim since it began, and who chairs its organisers, Tenby Sera Swimming Association, said: “Given that we’ve had a two-year absence, it’s heartwarming to know that people haven’t forgotten us.

The chilly water ensured that this snowman didn;t melt! (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

“The organised chaos that is the Tenby Boxing Day Swim has returned. We’ve all missed it – I don’t think we realised how much.

“We are very grateful to all our sponsors and everyone who has helped us over the past 50 years, and especially this year.”

Tinsel all the way for a sparkly duo and dog. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The 50th anniversary Tenby Boxing Day Swim is sponsored by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, Harbour Wealth Award Winning Independent Financial Planners, N.D. Toy & Partners Insurance Consultants, Milford Haven Port Authority, Princes Gate Water and Outer Reef.

A swimmer's proud collection of medals from over the years. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Fancy dress winners were: adult (prize of a meal for two in Harbwr Bar and Kitchen), Vicky McCarthy Dowding (diver); adult group (sweets donated by Nicole Evans), Tenby Bluetits (Wonderwomen); child (Heatherton Escape Room experience), Amelia Beggs (star); child group (sweets donated by Sainsburys), James, Sophia and Amelia Titterton (book characters).

Golden stars shone n the golden event. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

For more information or to make a donation, see www.tenbyboxingdayswim.co.uk