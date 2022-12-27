Haverfordwest County 3 Aberystwyth Town 1

THERE was plenty of festive cheer at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium as Ben Fawcett's late goal sealed a battling 3-1 win for Haverfordwest County against Aberystwyth Town on Friday evening.

Jordan Davies had tapped in their first goal after 10 minutes and former Seasider Lee Jenkins nodded home a second in the 24th minute to give Tony Pennock's men a two-goal advantage.

Louis Bradford tapped home a response for the visitors eight minutes before the break, and Aber pressed hard for an equaliser, only for Fawcett to settle matters with five minutes to go.

It was the pefect Christmas present for the Bluebirds ahead of their festive double header against Pontypridd, with Tony Pennock's men playing at home again on New Year's Eve.

Looking to avenge a defeat at Park Avenue earlier in the season, the Bluebirds were ahead on 10 minutes as Ricky Watts won an aerial battle and Jack Wilson crossed low for Davies to fire home at the far post.

Aber looked to respond as Harri Horwood’s dangerous cross was caught by Lee Idzi in the home goal, and Sam Phillips saw a goalbound free kick saved by the Haverfordwest custodian.

In a lively start to the game, Jamie Veale, Ioan Evans and Jordan Davies all saw shots saved by Lewis Webb in Aber’s goal, and then Steff Davies fired over from a narrow angle in response.

Then came a crucial moment on 24 minutes when a long throw from Haverfordwest’s left wing by Wilson found the head of Jenkins, and he back flicked the ball over Webb to double the lead.

Minutes later, Jordan Davies surged through and smashed the ball against the crossbar to keep Aber in it, but in the 36th minute the hosts lost the services of Kyle Patten, who picked up an injury.

Two minutes later a corner the ball fell to the industrious Iwan Lewis, and his low volley was touched in by Bradford, who scored at the Bridge Meadow for the second season running.

Steffan Davies then had a shot blocked, and Horwood had another free kick gathered by Idzi as the teams went in at half-time with the Bluebirds holding a 2-1 advantage.

Jordan Davies lobbed over a few seconds into the second half, then Aber's Arnison did the same after good work from Niall Flint, and Iwan Lewis also sent a volley wide as Aber pushed for an equaliser.

Sam Litchfield and Louis Bradford were looking strong at the back when Haverfordwest counter attacked, and visiting keeper Webb punched clear a cross from Wilson.

Jack Thorn then picked out sub Alex Darlington at the back post, and his low shot somehow contrived to stay out by rebounding off keeper Idzi in an important let off for County.

Lewis had a chip into the box caught by Idzi, as Aber pressed again, but the hosts were threatening too as substitute Elliott Dugan again tested Webb’s in a break through.

With just five minutes to go, and the game hanging in the balance, however, Haverfordwest sealed the points as Davies found space down the right wing to cross for Fawcett to tap home a third goal.

Steff Davies had two defiant attempts repelled, and Lewis crossed for Jonathan Evans to fire over, but the Bluebirds held firm for their seventh league win of the campaign.

HAVERFORDWEST: L Idzi, K Patten (36’ I Humphreys), R Watts, C Shephard (Captain) (83’ E Dugan), B Fawcett, H Jones (65’ H John), J Davies, J Veale, L Jenkins, J Wilson (83’ R George), I Evans. Subs not used: L Davies, Z Jones, I Watkins.

ABERYSTWYTH: M Webb, L Bradford, S Litchfield, J Thorn (Captain), D Evans, I Lewis, N Flint, S Phillips (75’ A Darlington), S Davies, H Horwood, H Arnison. Substitutes not used: L Jenkins, J Jones, C Edge.

Referee: R Jenkins. Assistants: D Beckett, C Thomas. Fourth Official: M Whitby.

Great win last night ⚽️ Enjoy your Christmas and see you Boxing Day 💙 pic.twitter.com/SYNKtVqgWT — Elliott Dugan (@ElliottDugan00) December 24, 2022