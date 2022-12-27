A thousand little yellow ducks were released onto the River Gwaun for Fishguard and District Round Table’s annual Boxing Day duck race.

The race attracted visitors from near and far who gathered in Lower Town to see which duck would be first to the finish line, winning its owner the grand prize of £100.

The ducks are released and make their way down the Gwaun. Picture: Fishguard and District Round Table (Image: Western Telegraph)

There was the usual quackers antics when the duck dam across the Gwaun broke, sending dozens of ducks on a course straight out to sea.

There was a great turn out for this year's duck race. (Image: Western Telegraph)

“Thank you to everyone who came to watch our annual Boxing Day duck race,” said a Round Table spokesperson.

“The ducks took a racing line down river in what was a fast-flowing race.

A big shout out to the members of the community who helped us round up the few over- enthusiastic ducks who were on course to race Stena to Ireland.

“To everyone who purchased a duck, thank you; you have helped raise funds to support local children.”

Dozens of ducks make their escape to sea. (Image: Western Telegraph)

All one thousand ducks were sold well in advance of the race, meaning that around £1,800 has been raised to help fund additional learning support at Ysgol Glannau Gwaun and Ysgol Bro Gwaun schools.

Escaping ducks against the backdrop of lovely Lower Town (Image: Western Telegraph)

The winners of the race were 1st place - Duck 880 - Tim & Sean 2nd place - Duck 766 - Ingrid 3rd place - Duck 141 - Sally Thomas Last place - Duck 984 - Adam Lloyd.

The Round Table added that anyone who finds a stray duck in the Irish Sea can return it to Fishguard and District Round Table.