“The organised chaos that is the Tenby Boxing Day Swim has returned. We’ve all missed it – I don’t think we realised how much."

Those were the words of the swim's chairman, Chris Osborne after the famous event celebrated its 50th birthday with a triumphant splash under blue skies.

Cheered on by a huge crowd of spectators, more than 800 dippers stampeded down the North Beach and into the chilly water.

You can watch them in this video.

The swim has been absent from the festive scene for two years because of the pandemic.

Tenby's mayor, Sam Skyrme-Blackhall - who is also a year-round swimmer - was amongst the delighted dippers who took the plunge.

"After waiting two years, it’s wonderful to be finally able to celebrate the swim’s anniversary,” she said. “It’s been a long time coming!

“It’s been a very special event with a fantastic atmosphere and lovely to see so many people here.”

The swim is raising money for Tenby Memory Café, Tenby RNLI, the Dai Rees Foundation and the Paul Sartori Foundation, as well as swimmers’ own good causes.