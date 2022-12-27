HYWEL Dda University Health Board has shared pictures of its wonderful staff members who worked this year's Christmas shifts.

They spent Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day with their colleagues looking after patients and those in need of care.

"Across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, our teams have been working in hospitals, primary care and within our communities this Christmas," said a spokesperson for the health board.

"We wanted to share some images of our staff who are working during Christmas and the Bank Holidays.

"From those who care for our patients, to all those who support the essential day-to-day running of our services, we are so grateful to each and every one of them."

Here are just some of those members of staff from the various hospitals across west Wales who have been caring for others this Christmas.

Some of the Tregaron Hospital early shift team on Christmas Day. (Image: Hywel Dda University Health Board)

Pembrokeshire's Acute Response Team working the Christmas shift. (Image: Hywel Dda University Health Board)

Cleddau staff, Glangwili Hospital wishing everyone a merry Christmas. (Image: Hywel Dda University Health Board)

The minor injuries unit and same day emergency care teams at the Cardigan Integrated Care Centre on Boxing Day (Image: Hywel Dda University Health Board)

The A&E team at Glangwili Hospital on Christmas Day. (Image: Hywel Dda University Health Board)

the ITU team at Glangwili Hospital on Christmas Day. (Image: Hywel Dda University Health Board)

The ITU day team at Withybush Hospital. (Image: Hywel Dda University Health Board)

Katie, Gareth, Rachel and Susan at South Pembs Hospital on Christmas Eve. (Image: Hywel Dda University Health Board)

Members of the Glangwili PACU (Paedeatric Ambulatory Care Unit) team on Christmas Eve (Image: Hywel Dda University Health Board)

Staff on Rhiannon Ward, Bronglais on Christmas Day. (Image: Hywel Dda University Health Board)

The team from Ward 5, Prince Philip Hospital, who worked on Christmas Day. (Image: Hywel Dda University Health Board)

Ward 7 staff at Prince Philip Hospital (Image: Hywel Dda University Health Board)

The Ystwyth ward team at Bronglais, with Christmas gifts for our patients (Image: Hywel Dda University Health Board)

The team on Ward One at Prince Philip Hospital, on Christmas Day. (Image: Hywel Dda University Health Board)

The staff at Prince Philip Hospital, Ward 1. (Image: Hywel Dda University Health Board)

A member of the Withybush Hospital Community Care at Home Team (Image: Hywel Dda University Health Board)

The team at Withybush Ward 10 this Christmas. (Image: Hywel Dda University Health Board)

Withybush Hospital's Accident and Emergency staff at Christmas. Phill Rees from Mountain Farm kindly donated the Christmas tree. (Image: Hywel Dda University Health Board)

The Glangwili Hospital Phlebotomy team on the Christmas shift. (Image: Hywel Dda University Health Board)

Labour Ward midwives at Glangwili Hospital on Christmas Day (Image: Hywel Dda University Health Board)