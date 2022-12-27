HYWEL Dda University Health Board is urgently appealing for residents in west Wales to only attend A&E if they have a life-threatening illness or serious injury.

The health board, which serves Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion, has issued a statement warning that its hospital Emergency Departments are currently under "extreme pressure."

It is also asking that families of patients who are medically well enough to be discharged from hospital consider picking them up to ease up space.

"Our hospitals continue to be extremely busy with many sick patients and continuing high demand for emergency and urgent care," a statement read.

"This means patients are waiting longer than we would want them to.

"We are working hard with colleagues, particularly from the Welsh Ambulance Services Trust, and local authorities, and we are seeing patients with the highest clinical needs first.

"If you have a friend, family member or loved one who is medically well enough to be discharged from hospital, please help us by coming to pick them up promptly.

"This will allow us to admit people waiting for a hospital bed.

"Only attend an Emergency Department if you have a life-threatening illness or serious injury, such as severe breathing difficultie, severe pain or bleeding, chest pain or a suspected stroke, or serious trauma injuries.

"If you have a less serious injury then please visit one of our Minor Injury Units.

"They can treat adults and children over 12-months of age, with injuries such as minor wounds; inor burns or scalds; insect bites; minor limb, head, or face injuries; orforeign bodies in the nose or ear.

"We have minor injury or walk-in services at Cardigan Integrated Care Centre, and Tenby Hospital, as well as at our main acute hospitals. For opening hours, please check our website.

"Thank you for your continued support as always."

Anyone feeling unwell today and need support, can access the NHS Wales 111 symptom checker online: https://111.wales.nhs.uk.

Many community pharmacies can also provide walk-in, common ailment or triage and treat services without an appointment.

