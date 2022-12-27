The Two Amigos made it third time lucky when making just about every yard of the running in the Coral Welsh National at Chepstow.

Fifth to Potters Corner in 2019 and second to Secret Reprieve two years later, Nicky Martin’s 10-year-old was providing conditional jockey David Prichard with by far the biggest win of his career.

The first three home headed into the first corner in very handy positions and nothing else really got into contention.

Top weight The Big Dog was alongside The Two Amigos (16-1) for much of the contest and it was not until jumping the final fence his welter burden began to take its toll and he eventually began to weaken.

That allowed The Big Breakaway – who is trained by Joe Tizzard, brother of the late Kim Gingell who is remembered in the race title – to close into second and while it briefly looked as if he may claim the leader, The Two Amigos held on by a length and a quarter.

The Big Dog was five lengths back in third with Truckers Lodge, ridden by Gingell’s son, Freddie, fourth.

Martin was not at Chepstow as she was unwell, but winning the biggest race of her career may just help her recuperate.

“That was absolutely brilliant. It’s such a shame we weren’t there, but I’m full of flu and I’m not sure I could have stuck that in that weather today,” said Martin.

“Ironically we desperately needed the rain for him, we were praying for it, and it all panned out perfectly.

“He really deserved it, he’d run so well in it twice before and he is so popular. Dave did what he was told, get to the front and dictate the pace because he had no weight, and luckily it all worked out perfectly.

“It’s a race where you have to be handy, very few come from the back, so that was perfect and I’m delighted.

“It’s great for Dave, too. He doesn’t get that many rides and as a Welshman it will mean the world to him. For us, as a small yard, it’s a great boost for everybody.

“It also might be a great cure for flu!”

Prichard told Sky Sports Racing: “I must thank Nicky Martin and her partner John who give me a lot of opportunities, I’m just glad I can pay them back with a win like this.

“He always tries his best but today we got the right ground and it was far enough and he was off a featherweight. I didn’t have a lot of Christmas dinner but it was worth it!

“I got a good start and then I didn’t see anyone else which I was thankful of, his jumping was so good, he makes ground at every fence.

“I was born and raised near Cardiff in Pontypridd so all my family are here today, now I’m based down in Devon.”