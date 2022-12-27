POLICE are appealing for information following the deaths of a man and woman after a car was found submerged in a river in the early hours of Christmas Day.

The incident happened shortly after 3am when the Mini John Cooper Works entered the River Tawe in New Cut Road in Swansea.

The emergency services attended the scene and the bodies of the man and the woman, both aged 36, were recovered from close to the submerged Mini Cooper.

A crane was used to retrieve the car and police have appealed for information, including CCTV or dashcam footage.

Detective Inspector Sharon Gill-Lewis said: “South Wales Police was called around 3.05am this morning, Christmas Day, following reports that a car had gone into the River Tawe at New Cut Road, Swansea.

“Emergency services attended and a car was found fully submerged in the river. The bodies of a woman and man were located in the river nearby.

“Their next of kin are being informed and inquiries are continuing to ascertain the full circumstances behind the incident.

“The incident is ongoing at the scene and no further detail is available at this time.”

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the car enter the river, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident, to get in touch.