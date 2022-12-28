Crymych is striding into 2023 with a fierce determination after residents set themselves the goal of buying and re-opening the historic Crymych Arms.

Current owners Bill and Meima Evans closed the doors for the final time in September 2021 after running the popular hostelry since 1984.

But earlier this month, locals voted overwhelmingly in favour of buying the pub and re-opening it as a community venture.

The vote was taken following a presentation by PLANED community assets co-ordinator Cris Tomos, who has supported and led many community shop, pub, chapel and land acquisitions through similar community share offers.

Cris Tomos addressing the public meeting (Image: Western Telegraph)

“Within just one week, we’ve seen £27,600 worth of pledges coming in,” he said.

“This is extremely encouraging and it would be great to now see additional commitments being made throughout January 2023 to enable the steering group to proceed with the purchasing plan.”

The proposal is for a community share offer to be issued by Crymych Football Club. This will enable sufficient funds to be raised for the re-opening of the Crymych Arms and the retention of its status as a community pub and restaurant.

It will also serve as the Crymych football club's headquarters.

"The Crymych Arms was probably the site of the first building in Crymych and, as a result, it has a great historic and cultural significance,” continued Cris Tomos.

The pub’s name first appeared on the 1861 census although it’s likely that it extends way back to the early 19th century, when a building was shown on its current site on the 1812 enclosure map.

With the coming of the Cardi Bach railway line in 1874, the village expanded rapidly as local entrepreneurs developed many businesses including a draper, ironmonger, grocer, barber, milliner, cobbler and saddler.

The village had its own electricity supply as early as 1928. Throughout this commercial and social growth era, the Crymych Arms continued to serve as a vibrant hub of community life.

“Crymych has a wonderful history that the people of the area are extremely proud of," added Cris Tomos.

"And this is one of the reasons why it’s so important to re-open the Crymych Arms and get the community back inside.”

Following Cris Tomos’s presentation, a motion to proceed was voted upon and the vast majority of people present at the public meeting agreed to move ahead with the venture.

“There now needs to be a means of collating pledges from the general public who would be willing to purchase shares in the venture,” added Cris Tomos.

“ Individuals with relevant committee and business skills are also being invited to join the steering group.”

Forms and information can be found by visiting http://www.cpdcrymych.cymru and on the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/crymychfc