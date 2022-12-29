At least six cars have been damaged in a wanton spate of vandalism that stretched along an entire street in Pembroke.

The attacks took place during the early hours of December 22 when residents of Devon Drive reported that their parked vehicles had been deliberately vandalised by a pedestrian. The majority of vehicles suffered broken wing mirrors.

“Some of my neighbours have been unable to get to work this work as a result of what happened, because their vehicles are now defective,” said one of the angry residents.

“This means that people have been losing out on their wages over the Christmas period. Shame on whoever is responsible for doing this.”

It is understood that at least six vehicles parked on the hill leading along Devon Drive had their wing mirrors kicked in. Devon Drive is the road situated between Buttermilk Lane and Golden Hill Road.

“Just after one o’clock on that morning, December 22, I heard a strange noise that sounded as if someone was kicking a car door,” commented one of the residents.

“I went out with a torch and couldn’t see anyone, but my dog was staring and growling at the grass.”

It is understood that one of the residents managed to capture the culprit on his CCTV camera with the result that the footage has now been forwarded on to the police and the local authorities.