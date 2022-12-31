WINTER is well and truly here and this can sometimes mean we're greeted with a lot of snow.

Last month, snow did indeed fall across parts of Pembrokeshire which was a delight for some and not so much for others.

Here we take a look back at Pembrokeshire in the snow in previous years, with a spotlight on Haverfordwest and one from Pembroke.

Snow in Pembroke in 1982. Picture: David

Picton Place, Haverfordwest in the snow in 1900s. Picture: Samantha Dalton

Snowy Haverfordwest town in the 1960s. Picture: Thomas Baden Tudor

Seaking landing on snow in Haverfordwest in 1982. Picture: Samantha Dalton

Dark Street, Haverfordwest in the snow. Picture: Samantha Dalton

Freeman's Way, Haverfordwest in the snow in 1982. Picture: Samantha Dalton

The pictures were submitted by members of our nostalgia group, Our Pembrokeshire Memories. If you have any old pictures or stories and would like them featured, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.