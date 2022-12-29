Life, as an MP, isn’t always a bed of roses.

But the latest run-down of gifts, foreign holidays and expenses claims that our political champions have enjoyed over the past 12 months proves that life in Westminster may not be such a sticky wicket after all.

Let’s start with Stephen Crabb, Conservative MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire.

Mr Crabb started the year off in fine style after being flown to the United Arab Emirates, courtesy of the Middle East Forum Ltd, where he received flights, food and drink to the value of £3,347.29.

The purpose of the visit, according to the Register of Members’ financial interests, was to attend the UK Abraham Accords Cross-Party Delegation.

The delegation comprised a group of Conservative MPs, led by the Hon. Dr Liam Fox, to observe the progress which has been made since the signing of the historic Abraham Accords between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain in September 2020.

Six months later, Mr Crabb headed Eastwards yet again, this time under the auspices of the Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI Ltd).

The visit took him to Israel and the West Bank for a ‘fact-finding delegation'. Once again Stephen Crabb received air travel, accommodation and hospitality to the tune of £3,100.

S4C, meanwhile, gave the Preseli Pembrokeshire MP two tickets - for an outing estimated at £1,000 - to see the Wales versus South Africa match in November 2021. In March 2022, it was TikTok's turn to treat his office to four Six Nations Rugby tickets valued at £320.

Mr Crabb's final treat came in June of this year when BP PLC presented him with two tickets to Wimbledon, together with complimentary hospitality, valued at £800.

The total amount claimed by Stephen Crabb between October 2021 and October 2022 totalled £212,261.28.

The majority of these claims (£22,112.85) were for accommodation costs with an additional £157,882 funding for staffing costs and £9,427.73 for travel costs. The total mileage from Crabb’s constituency to Parliament is 207 miles.

Let’s turn our attentions to Simon Hart, MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire who also serves as the Chief Whip of the Conservative party.

In February 2021 Mr Hart received £7,000 from the Landsker Business Club.

This is one of a dozen local ‘business clubs’ which have given almost half a million pounds to the Conservative party and its politicians over the past 15 years, according to Electoral Commission records.

The same month Simon Hart received £3,000 from the strategic communications agency, 8hwe Ltd while in June of this year, he banked yet another £3,000 donation from the same agency.

These three donations equate to an additional £13,000 on top of his income as MP.

Simon Hart’s claims are £2,000 less than those of Stephen Crabb, totalling £210,542.39. Similarly, the majority of his expenses are for accommodation (£19,486.34) while a further £2,312.15 are on travel.

Interestingly the Plaid Cymru MP for Ceredigion, Ben Lake’s claims for accommodation amount to zero.

His claims, which total £184,696.26, are for travel (£2,510.25) while the remainder are for staffing costs.