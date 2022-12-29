Tributes have been paid to a "kind, genuine soul" after the bodies of two people were found next to a submerged car in a river on Christmas Day.

Jay Kyle Jenkins, 36, of St Thomas, Swansea, was the passenger in the car being driven by Rachel Curtis, 36, from Bonymaen, also in Swansea.

In a tribute, his family described him as “our beautiful, kind boy”.

They added: “Jay was a kind, genuine soul who was always helping other people. The local community are devastated.”

Electrician Mr Jenkins and Ms Curtis had been friends since school, his family said.

Ms Curtis, a mother to a 14-year-old boy, has been described as a "funny, intelligent and unique" woman.

Rachel Curtis' family described her as a funny and intelligent. (Image: South Wales Police)

South Wales Police is continuing to appeal for information about the incident which happened in Swansea city centre during the early hours of Sunday, 25 December.

Emergency services were called at around 3.05am following reports that a car had gone into the River Tawe at New Cut Road.

A black Mini John Cooper Works was found fully submerged in the river. The bodies of Mr Jenkins and Ms Curtis were recovered.

Their families continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the car go into the river, or who has CCTV or dash cam footage that may have captured the incident, to contact them by one of the following means quoting occurrence number 2200429694.

They also wish to speak to anyone who may have seen or spoken to either Rachel or Jay prior to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact South Wales Police via:

Live Chat (9am-4pm, Mon-Fri) https://www.south-wales.police.uk/

Online via https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

Email swp101@south-wales.police.uk or call 101.