A Carmarthenshire council tenant has been imprisoned for six months after setting fire to her front porch the day after Boxing Day.

Pleading guilty to arson before Haverfordwest magistrates this week was 44-year-old Lisa Thomas.

Magistrates heard that police were called to her property at Sycamore Way, Carmarthen on December 27 after a neighbour spotted her setting fire to various objects which she had placed inside her front porch.

The fire quickly got out of control and, as a result, the porch sustained considerable damage to the tune of £3,000.

“There’s no getting away from it – arson is a very serious offence,” her solicitor, Tom Lloyd, told the magistrates.

“But you must take into consideration that this was a reckless act.”

Mr Lloyd went on to say that his client had become upset following the break-up of a ten year relationship with her former partner.

“She made the rash and impulsive decision that she no longer wanted her partner’s property in her house so she decided to get all the mementos, photographs and his discarded property and set fire to it. But her level of planning was extremely low.”

Mr Lloyd added that Thomas suffers from considerable mental health issues and is also alcohol dependent.

"She didn’t intentionally set fire to someone else’s property but to the porch area in her own house,” he said.

The offence was committed whilst Thomas was serving a suspended custodial sentence imposed in January of this year after she was convicted of assaulting an emergency worker.

As a result, she was sentenced to a total of 24 weeks in custody.

She was also ordered to pay a £154 court surcharge, £85 costs and £3,000 compensation to Carmarthenshire County Council.