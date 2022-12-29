PEMBROKESHIRE County Council has advised residents that waste collections will return to normal from Monday, 2 January.

This week collections have taken place one day later than usual, and collections due on Friday, 30 December will take place on Saturday 31 December.

Meanwhile Pembrokeshire residents are again able to book a free kerbside collection of their real Christmas tree once the festive period is over.

The Council has again teamed up with FRAME to provide the service which picks up trees from residents’ homes before being shredded for compost.

The collection service will commence from Wednesday, 4 January 2023, and householders wishing to have a collection can arrange one through My Account on the council website, or by calling the Council contact centre on 01437 764551.

Requests for collections will be open until Friday, 6 January 2023.

Pembrokeshire recycling for collection. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Meanwhile council has issued the following guidance on what Christmas waste can be recycled and in which waste containers.