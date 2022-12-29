PEMBROKESHIRE County Council has advised residents that waste collections will return to normal from Monday, 2 January.
This week collections have taken place one day later than usual, and collections due on Friday, 30 December will take place on Saturday 31 December.
Meanwhile Pembrokeshire residents are again able to book a free kerbside collection of their real Christmas tree once the festive period is over.
The Council has again teamed up with FRAME to provide the service which picks up trees from residents’ homes before being shredded for compost.
The collection service will commence from Wednesday, 4 January 2023, and householders wishing to have a collection can arrange one through My Account on the council website, or by calling the Council contact centre on 01437 764551.
Requests for collections will be open until Friday, 6 January 2023.
Meanwhile council has issued the following guidance on what Christmas waste can be recycled and in which waste containers.
- Blue Reusable Sack – Cardboard & Card including delivery boxes and brown packaging/wrapping paper and Christmas cards without glitter, foil embossing or any other embossing on them (no bows, ribbons etc). Please ensure your cardboard is flattened or cut to fit within the blue bag to fit in the vehicle compartment.
- Blue Box – Paper including newspapers and magazines, leaflets, envelopes and paper based wrapping paper which meets the “SCRUNCH TEST” (paper which bounces back after it is scrunched in a ball, foil based paper or wrapping paper with glitter on is not recyclable and should be placed in your grey residual bags).
- Red Reusable Sack – Plastic bottles, pots, tubs and trays (excluding black and brown plastic pots, tubs and trays), food and beverage cartons and metal packaging including cans, tins, empty aerosols, foil and foil trays. Your plastic sweet/ chocolate tubs and metal biscuit tins are also recyclable through the red bag.
- Green Caddy – Food Waste – including peelings, turkey carcasses and any Christmas left overs. But why not turn any leftover food into a wonderful dish, like a curry or pie.
- Green Box – Glass Bottles and Jars – including wine, beer and spirit bottles, sauce jars and non food bottles such as empty perfume bottles.
- Household-provided clear bag – Household Batteries
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here