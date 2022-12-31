HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, December 28.

Nia Eira James (Clunderwen)

Peacefully on Saturday, December 17, at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, Nia of Tregarret Farm, Clunderwen, and Gelly olau. Adored wife and best friend of Daniel, loving mother of Lili and Cadi, dearest daughter of Alun and Eirwen Thomas, Nantcwmgwili Farm, Carmarthen, respected daughter-in-law of Stephen and Joyce, cherished sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend to many.

Funeral service at Llanllawddog Church, Carmarthen, on Monday, January 2 at 11am. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired towards The Cancer Unit, at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, (cheques payable to "Donation Account Please) c/o Ken Davies & Sons, Funeral Directors, Blaenwern, Bro Waldo, Clunderwen, SA66 7NQ Tel: 01437 563319.

Josephine Elizabeth Miriam Rossiter (Haverfordwest)

The death occurred peacefully at Fairfield Nursing Home on Saturday, December 17 of Josephine "Josie" Rossiter, aged 80. Beloved wife of the late George, dearly loved mum of Jeffrey, Belinda, Julie and Samantha, mother-in-law to Kelvin and Nigel and cherished grandmother to Sophie, Sam, Angharad and Rhys. Josie will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her devoted family and friends.

The funeral service has yet to be arranged, all enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Joan Thomas (St Florence)

Joan passed away peacefully at Belmont Court Nursing Home on Sunday, December 18 aged 91. Predeceased by her beloved husband Lt Cdr Owen Rees Thomas RN. Joan will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

The funeral arrangements are to be finalised. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Joan if desired made payable to R.N.L.I. Tenby c/o Funeral Directors Messrs W & MJ Rossiter & Sons Ltd The Old Rectory, The Norton, Tenby, SA70 8AB or Landsker House, 21 Station Road, Narberth, SA67 7DR or via www.rossitersfunerals.co.uk.

Daphne Elizabeth Brace (Thomas Chapel)

The death occurred peacefully on Wednesday, December 14 at Park House Court, Tenby of Mrs Daphne Brace, aged 94 years of Thomas Chapel. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael, she is survived by her daughter Christina and son-in-law Steve, sons Mark and Julian and daughters-in-law Dina and Karon. Grandmother to Adam, Aled, Nia, Poppy, Hugh, Rosie, Lucy and William. Great-grandmother to Amelia, Lucy, James and Rhys.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, December 29 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. There were family flowers only, donations if desired can be made to Greenacres Animal Rescue c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk.

Eddie Bosenius (Williamston Nursing Home)

Eddie passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 6 aged 95 years. Much loved, he will be sadly missed.

Funeral service, Tuesday, January 10 at 12.15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Eddie for Dementia Friendly Haverfordwest can be sent c/o Mr. Richard Bosenius, 20 River View, Llangwm, Haverfordwest, SA62 4JW. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Edwin David John Edmonds (Milford Haven)

Peacefully on Sunday, November 27 at Morriston General Hospital, Swansea, aged 85 years. Known as David, formerly of Lower Thornton Road, Milford Haven. Much loved, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral on Friday, January 6, 2.30pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, with informal tea at Nant-Y-Ffin, Landissiolo at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. Clothing dark or casual is acceptable. Donations, if desired, for Air Ambulance Wales may be made directly at http://www.walesairambulance.com or cheques may be made payable to Air Ambulance Wales and sent c/o Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors, 27, Cartlett, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA61 2LH.

Brinley Davies (Milford Haven)

Brinley Davies, Llanishen Cardiff, formerly of Marble Hall Road, Milford Haven, sadly passed away at his home on Thursday, December 15, after a very short illness. Brin was a retired sea captain in the merchant navy. Brian is survived by his daughter Ann and son Jason, along with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be missed by many friends and family.

The funeral will take place at 3pm on Thursday, January 5 at Briwnant Chapel, Thornhill Crematorium, Cardiff. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Heart Research Charity via Deborah Bourge at Green Willow Funerals 07980 772398.

Elizabeth Morris-Fishguard (Fishguard)

Peacefully on Thursday, December 15 at Withybush Hospital, Elizabeth of High Street, Fishguard. Beloved daughter of the late Elvey and Ceinwen Morris.

Funeral service on Wednesday, January 4 at Bethel Baptist Church, Fishguard at 1pm followed by interment at Hermon Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to Wales Air Ambulance c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Beverley Charmaine Hymers (nee Rees. St Ishmaels)

With great sadness suddenly at her home in St. Ishmaels on Tuesday, December 13 Beverley Charmaine Hymers (nee Rees) aged 61 years. Much loved wife of Donald, devoted mum of Becky and Eva, much loved daughter of Bernie and Rosemary, dear sister of Tracey and caring sister-in-law, cousin, aunt and friend.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday, January 7, 11am at Walwyn's Castle Church. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Clan Cancer Support may be sent to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/beverley-hymers Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.