A man has appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates after pleading guilty to stealing pants, bras and numerous grocery items from the Asda supermarket in Pembroke Dock.

Rees Callaghan of Mount Estate, Milford Haven admitted two further charges of assaulting store attendants by beating.

The court heard that on August 13, 2022, Callaghan was seen leaving the store with a bag of unpaid items which included bras and pants.

When apprehended by store staff, he was asked to produce a receipt but at this point, he became aggressive.

“He raised his arms, he shoulder-barged one of the men and hit out at another,” said crown prosecutor Lucy Mansfield. “But fortunately there were no injuries.”

After listening to the prosecution evidence, magistrates agreed to adjourn sentencing for a probation report to be prepared.

Callaghan will next return to the magistrates court on January 18.

He was released on conditional bail, the conditions being that he does not contact either of the victims and that he resides at his home address.