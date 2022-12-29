A PEMBROKESHIRE storyteller will be coming home in January, bringing a unique one-man show to the Torch Theatre.

Welsh storyteller Phil Okwedy, and producers, Adverse Camber in association with Theatrau Sir Gâr, have united to share an incredible story, revealing a chance discovery about his own past and family history.

The Gods Are All Here will continue its 15-date tour across Wales until February 2023, exploring themes of equality, freedom, racism, family and growing up, in a touching, funny and evocative performance.

Sparked by the discovery of a series of letters from his father in Nigeria to his mother in Wales, the show is a compelling, lyrical and warm, one-man performance from a first-class storyteller.

His captivating performance skilfully weaves myth, song, folktales and legends of the African diaspora with an astonishing personal story that uncovers Phil’s experiences as a child of dual heritage in Wales in the 1960s and 70s.

Born in Cardiff, Phil never lived with either of his parents, but was raised in Pembrokeshire by his long-term foster mother.

Charting the time of his life when children are said to view their parents as gods, despite never having lived with them, Phil considers if his parents were, in fact, the gods he had imagined them to be.

“As I developed as a storyteller, there came a time when I felt ready to tell myth, but could find none that resonated with me," said Phil.

"So, I began to weave personal and family stories with folktales as a kind of myth-making exercise.

"When I found the letters in my mother’s flat after her death, I felt a need to do more with them than just read them, but I was not yet a storyteller and so had no idea what that might be.

"Now, in sharing this, my hope is that it resonates with other people, with their individual family stories, because it is by working together that we ensure that equality, justice and freedom are experienced by all.”

Phil Okwedy is a storyteller and writer who has performed at many storytelling events and festivals across the UK.

He was recently commissioned as part of Literature Wales’ Representing Wales, Developing Writers of Colour programme and as a major contributor to National Theatre Wales Go Tell the Bees project.

Leading UK storytelling production company, Adverse Camber is delighted to be touring this production, in partnership with Carmarthenshire’s Theatrau Sir Gâr.

Lead Producer of Adverse Camber, Naomi Wilds, said: “We are so delighted to have the chance to bring Phil Okwedy’s The Gods Are All Here to Welsh audiences in 2022.

"Phil is such an engaging storyteller, and his story lifts audiences from wherever they are to 1960s Wales, and onto an amazing voyage of discovery, with glorious stories from the African continent, all in one captivating evening.

"Now is the right time to be hearing these stories and giving this talented storyteller the platform he deserves”.

The Gods Are All Here will be at the Torch Theatre on January 27. Tickets are priced at £12 and £10 for concessions. Tickets can be booked at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.