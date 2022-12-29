A woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and released after the 'unexplained death' of an eight-year-old girl in Lampeter.

Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating circumstances of the girl's death at Maes-y-Deri in the town on the evening of 22 December.

The girl has been named as Emily Tredwell-Scott.

The police have confirmed that a 33-year-old woman has been released as enquiries continue into the "sudden death" of the girl.

HM Coroner for Ceredigion has been informed and has accepted jurisdiction of the case.

Meanwhile Public Health Wales said on Wednesday that it was looking into possible links to a rare complication of Strep A infections.

It said it was working with Hywel Dda University Health Board and Ceredigion Ceredigion Council following the death of a child in Lampeter.

Dr Graham Brown, consultant in communicable disease control for Public Health Wales, said: "We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and all those affected.

"Public Health Wales cannot comment on individual cases.

"We are investigating links to Invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS), a very rare complication of Group A Streptococcal infection."