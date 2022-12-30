The 24-hour countdown to 2023 has begun - and at the Out nightclub, Pembroke, dance music legend Judge Jules will be performing a set on New Year's Eve.

For almost three decades Judge Jules has pioneered the dance music journey and is considered one of the most successful DJs in the industry.

His presence has also been keenly felt on Ibiza, where he has held the longest-running DJ residency in the island's history.

His net worth is estimated to be in the region of $42 million.

Julius O'Riordan hails from north London and, following an education at an independent boys school, he went on to the London School of Economics where he earned a degree in law.

During his student days he became known for hosting small house parties where he became better known as Judge Jules as a result of his law degree.

He began DJ'ing professionally in 1987 and was quickly hired by the former pirate radio station Kiss.

Jules began his show with BBC Radio 1 in October 1997 and was subsequently responsible for launching many popular trance tunes and acts in the UK, as well as being a pioneer for commercial contemporary dance music.

He presented his last show on Radio 1 on 30 March 2012.

Alongside his full-time job as an entertainment lawyer, in 2019 Judge Jules began touring frequently as a DJ and continues to play at notable venues such as Zero Gravity, Dubai, and Ministry of Sound, and has performed at events such as Luminosity Beach Festival, Creamfields and Dreamstate USA.

The same year he announced his ‘Judge Jules: Live’ project which features O'Riordan playing dance classics alongside a 10-piece jazz band and two vocalists.

The celebrations at Pembroke's Out kicks off at 7pm with a free welcome drink for everyone. VIP tables are available and tickets are now on sale, priced between £15 and £79. These can be booked via Eventbrite.