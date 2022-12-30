The handiwork of a long-time supporter of the Paul Sartori Foundation has had a particularly warm welcome during the recent cold snap.

Heather Picton of Milford Haven visited the charity's headquarters with her latest delivery of crocheted knee blankets.

She makes the blankets for the charity’s hospice at home nurses and clinical assistants to use whilst working night shifts.

Heather has now donated over 200 of the beautiful blankets and the latest delivery could not have coime at a better time, said Pat Coombs, clinical co-ordinator at Paul Sartori.

“Within days of us receiving them the weather changed and temperatures plummeted for several days," she explained.

"We had in-house staff training, and we were able to supply all of our nurses, in particularly those who work all night, with some blankets so they could keep warm.

“We all know how cold it got through the day, and even more so during the night. We also needed to consider the current energy crisis, and some families being unable to afford to keep the heating on throughout the night for our nurses to be warm.”

MORE NEWS

Heather loves making these colourful, warm blankets and she purchases all of the materials herself.

“If anyone is able to donate good quality, double knit wool for more of these items, I would be extremely grateful,” she said.

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, under 18s anticipatory grief and bereavement support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

The services provided by the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home enable people in the later stages of any life-limiting illness to be cared for and to die at home with dignity, independence, pain free and surrounded by those they hold most dear, if that is their wish.

All of the services are free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the generosity of the Pembrokeshire community.

For more information on the charity and its services see www.paulsartori.org or phone 01437 763223.