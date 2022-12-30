One of the world's most popular musicals will be performed in Pembrokeshire in 2023.

Saundersfoot Footlights will be staging Grease at the Regency Hall from May 29 to June 3, and are holding auditions in January.

This is the first time that Saundersfoot Footlights have staged this family favourite, which features songs such as Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You and You’re the One That I Want.

A Saundersfoot Footlights spokesperson said: "So dust off your leather jackets, pull on your bobby socks and take a trip to a simpler time as ‘bad boy’ Danny and ‘the girl next door’ Sandy fall in love all over again."

MORE NEWS

The auditions - for those aged 14-plus - take place on Sunday January 8 2023 at the Regency Hall, Saundersfoot at 1pm.

Rehearsals will then take place on Wednesday and Sunday evenings.

With book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, Grease is presented through special arrangement with and all authorised performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW), 122-124 Regent Street, 5th floor, London W1B 5SA.

www.theatricalrights.co.uk