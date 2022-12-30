A Pembroke Dock tattooist has been ordered off the roads for four months after police caught him driving, despite already being banned under the totting-up procedure.

Pleading guilty to the charge before Haverfordwest magistrates this week was father-of-three Matthew Fry, of Dimond Street, Pembroke Dock.

Fry also pleaded guilty to an additional charge of driving without third party insurance.

Officers stopped Fry at around 8.25pm on September 1 as he drove his white Audi from Lamphey towards Pembroke Dock.

Investigations by the officers confirmed that he had been disqualified from driving for six months under the totting-up procedure and the ban should have remained in force until November.

MORE NEWS

But Fry’s solicitor, Tom Lloyd, told magistrates that the incident had been a grave error.

“He genuinely thought that the ban had ended,” he said. “This was a genuine mistake.”

Matthew Fry was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £32 surcharge.

He was also disqualified from driving for an additional four months.