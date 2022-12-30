A Pembroke Dock tattooist has been ordered off the roads for four months after police caught him driving, despite already being banned under the totting-up procedure.
Pleading guilty to the charge before Haverfordwest magistrates this week was father-of-three Matthew Fry, of Dimond Street, Pembroke Dock.
Fry also pleaded guilty to an additional charge of driving without third party insurance.
Officers stopped Fry at around 8.25pm on September 1 as he drove his white Audi from Lamphey towards Pembroke Dock.
Investigations by the officers confirmed that he had been disqualified from driving for six months under the totting-up procedure and the ban should have remained in force until November.
MORE NEWS
- Six vehicles vandalised in 'deliberate' attack on Pembroke street
- Milford Haven man admits stealing pants and bras from Asda
But Fry’s solicitor, Tom Lloyd, told magistrates that the incident had been a grave error.
“He genuinely thought that the ban had ended,” he said. “This was a genuine mistake.”
Matthew Fry was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £32 surcharge.
He was also disqualified from driving for an additional four months.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here