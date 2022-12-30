WARREN Gatland has axed coaches Stephen Jones and Gethin Jenkins as he builds his Wales management team ahead of the Six Nations.

The head coach, who replaced Wayne Pivac earlier this month, has confirmed that forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys and kicking coach Neil Jenkins will stay.

Humphreys, a former Wales international hooker and captain, joined the coaching team under Pivac in 2019 after previously being with the Ospreys, Scotland and Glasgow.

Neil Jenkins, who remains Wales’ record points scorer, was first appointed as a skills and kicking coach under Steve Hansen in 2004 and worked with Gatland throughout his first tenure from 2007 to 2019.

However, Jones and Gethin Jenkins have headed for the door with Rob Howley touted for a return as attack coach and former Wales flanker Jonathan Thomas said to be in the mix for the defence role along with ex-England forward Paul Gustard.

Wales boss Warren Gatland (Image: PA)

Gatland re-inherits much of the analysis, strength and conditioning and medical staff which he left behind in 2019 and is not expected to make any further changes while Martyn Williams is staying on as team manager.

“We are delighted that both Jonathan and Neil will stay on and be a part of Warren’s new team,” said Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips.

“The very nature of a change-over at the helm of a national team brings with it the possibility for change and evolution elsewhere in the back room staff.

“I know both Stephen and Gethin understand this part of the process and they should be commended for the good grace with which they have accepted the decision.

“We have appointed a very experienced and senior head coach, one of the best coaches in the world game and Wales’ most successful ever coach, and it is important to now ensure that he is afforded the very best opportunity to succeed.

“That means giving our maximum support as Warren seeks to build the right team around him – with the right blend of skills and character to suit his own style – to achieve success for Wales in the short amount of time available and we look forward to making further positive appointments in the New Year.”

Jones joined Wales ahead of schedule during the 2019 World Cup under Gatland after being appointed to Pivac’s coaching staff.

Legendary loosehead Gethin Jenkins joined Wales as technical coach, breakdown/defence, in 2020 after working with Cardiff and the national under-20s.