The public are being asked to consider the needs of animals and their welfare as Wales prepares to welcome in 2023.

RSPCA Cymru is reminding the public that many animals find fireworks at New Year’s deeply distressing, with steps that can be taken to protect their welfare.

Pet owners have been urged to plan ahead, with action such as sound-proofing and the provision of safe enclosures all helping to reduce firework phobia among Wales’ companion animals.

Following an RSPCA campaign, 14 local authorities across Wales have implemented measures to mitigate the risks of fireworks in their communities.

Shelley Phillips, RSPCA campaigns manager, said: “As many of us celebrate the start of 2023, the festivities can also be stressful for many animals - including our pets.

"From making sure dogs and cats are indoors when fireworks are likely to be set off, to masking firework noises, and providing pets with a safe place to hide at all times, it's so important pet owners plan ahead.

“Small animals living outside should be provided with lots of extra bedding to allow for burrowing, whilst parts of their enclosure could be covered with a blanket to provide further sound-proofing and insulation.”

The organisation also continues to urge organisers of events to avoid letting off fireworks near where animals are kept, such as horses, farm animals and wildlife.

Equally the animal welfare charity urges people to use lower-noise fireworks if possible, which can make such a difference to make displays safer for everybody.

RSPCA Cymru is also reminding people as to the possible dangers of using sky lanterns, as part of any New Year celebrations.

Shelley added: “Sky lanterns, commonly known as ‘Chinese lanterns’, present a significant danger to animals, and can cause injuries which lead to suffering and a slow, painful death. Despite this, they remain popular at New Year in Wales and beyond.

"In Wales we are fortunate that every local authority has put in place a ban on setting them off on their land - but they can still be set off on private land.

"Risks to animals include ingestion, entanglement and entrapment; whilst lanterns can also cause fire, destroy habitats or damage animal housing and feed.”