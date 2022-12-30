POLICE investigations continue into a 'serious' road crash involving a car and a motorbike before Christmas.

The incident happened in the Merlin's Bridge area of Haverfordwest on Tuesday, 20 December at around 1.20pm and resulted in a man being airlifted to Morriston Hospital.

“Police are appealing for witnesses and dash camera footage of a serious road traffic collision," said a police statement.

"Vehicles involved were a red Suzuki car and a black Honda motorcycle.

"The male rider of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries, and was airlifted to Morriston Hospital.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us by calling 101 or by anonymously calling Crimestoppers, quoting DP-20221220-172”.

Meanwhile Haverfordwest police are also appealing for witnesses to an attempted burglary in Market Street on Christmas Eve.

The incident is believed to have happened between 10.45pm and 11.30pm.

"Officers in Haverfordwest are investigating an attempted burglary where unknown persons have attempted to break into a building with scaffolding in Market Street, Haverfordwest." said a police statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting DPP/0737/24/12/2022/02/C.

Dyfed-Powys Police can also be contacted online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, or by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk.