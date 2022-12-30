A Pembrokeshire charity has secured more than £1,400 thanks to Western Telegraph readers voting in the Cash For Charities scheme.

The Gannett Foundation selected several charities across South Wales that were put in the running to win a share of £16,000 and because of Western Telegraph readers, Belle’s Story received a welcoming Christmas bonus.

The charity, based in Wolfscastle, was one of ten finalists selected in the scheme, and has now received £1,403.93 thanks to the votes cast.

Another Pembrokeshire charity, Snap Specialist Playgroup at Withybush Hospital, earned £193.65 from the votes.

Belle’s Story is run in memory of Belle Curran, who during her lifetime, helped raise tens of thousands of pounds to raise awareness for organ donation among children.

The charity supports children with life-limiting illnesses, and “funds dreams” for them, whether it be a swing set for the garden or a week away in Bluestone.

Belle’s mum Stella said: “We spent a little boy to Silverstone to see the car racing, we’ve spent a family to London to do a Harry Potter trip, so they range massively depending on what the child wants.

"Our second aim is to raise the awareness of organ donation within paediatrics, which is a difficult aim to achieve.”

A few weeks ago, the charity had a book published called My Engine Parts, written by Belle, all about promoting organ donation for children.

Stella added: “Our aim with the book is to be able to raise enough money to donate a book in English and one in Welsh to each school in Wales.

“The money we get will go straight into providing books to our local schools. When we get an opportunity like this, it really makes a difference.

“John and I live with the consequences of it not happening, and if we can prevent one family from going through what we have to every day, then I would really feel like I’d achieved something.”