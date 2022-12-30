A 22-year-old Carmarthenshire man who trafficked wholesale amounts of cocaine to dealers, runners and users for almost two years has been described by a Crown Court judge as ‘an out of the ordinary man’.

Addressing Cameron Isaac during his sentencing at Swansea Crown Court, Judge Huw Rees said the defendant had blatantly operated ‘a real business’ for an unprecedented length of time.

“I’m dealing with someone who is out of the ordinary, given your young age, for supplying wholesale amounts of cocaine over a two year period,” he said.

“This was a real business which says a great deal about your greed and the lack of concern you showed in supplying the insidious drug, which is a blight on society.”

Isaac, who has a two-year-old son, was arrested by officers on December 7, 2022, after a mobile phone was seized during the search of a Mercedes car found to contain 194g of the Class A drug, cocaine.

Messages were downloaded from the phone which revealed a person who was known as both ‘C’ and ‘Cam’. Further investigations by police systems confirmed that this was the defendant, Cameron Isaac.

“All of the messages were drug related and referred to the defendant supplying wholesale quantities of cocaine between December 2020 right up until the day he was arrested on December 7, 2022,” commented counsel for the Crown, Dean Pulling, KC.

The messages indicated that the quantities of cocaine which Isaac was supplying were substantial.

“One of the users asked if they could buy half a kilo, which was worth around £16,000, on a ‘have-now-pay-later’ basis,” continued Dean Pulling.

“The defendant said he couldn’t ‘drip’ that much but was able to provide what he called a ‘two week’, which means two kilos received on a weekly basis.

“The following day the user said he needed ‘half’, which interprets as half a kilo, and the defendant would have the money in two to three days.”

Other messages found on the mobile phone suggested that Isaac was supplying smaller quantities of cocaine as well as wholesale amounts.

‘I’m going to start doing small bits as well, bro’, he said in one message. ‘Get word out for me’.

He also made references to obtaining a purer cocaine from a new source in London which would be sold on for between £28,000 and £29,000.

Numerous messages were discovered in relation to the payments Isaac was expecting from his users, some of which were in excess of £2,000.

A search of the defendant’s home discovered a weighing scales and numerous grip seal bags which were all found to contain traces of white power, later identified as cocaine. They also discovered a bag containing 8.66g of cocaine and a total of £10,548.59 in cash, belonging to Cameron Isaac.

Isaac, from Ammanford, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine over a two year period and a second charge of possessing criminal property, namely the cash.

His defence counsel, Rhys Williams, KC, said his client’s role in supplying the Class A drug stemmed from his personal addiction the drug.

“When he was 20 he lost his job and as a result he turned to drugs and got into a cocaine habit, running up a considerable debt of approximately £7,000,” he said.

“To try to pay off that debt, those above give him drugs and that turned into dealing which became substantial.”

Rhys Williams added that Isaac was born and raised in Ammanford by his grandparents as a result of his mother’s alcoholism, however he is currently living with his partner in Swansea.

Cameron Isaac was sentenced to a total of seven years and four months in custody. Half of this sentenced will be served in prison with the remainder on licence.