More than 100 dogs donned tea-towels and angel wings to star in their own Pembrokeshire Nativity video.

All the pets performed paw-fectly in the production, which was filmed at Cotton’s Creche Dog Daycare in Bethesda, near Narberth.

“It took us five days to shoot to make sure that all our dogs had a role, and they were literally queuing up to play their parts,” said creche owner Annie Thomas.

“Thank you to all the cast for performing so perfectly and our amazing, patient film crew, Jorden, Cait and Nia.

The performers took their roles very seriously. (Image: Cotton's Creche)

“We’re already planning next year’s production which is going to be Sister Act.”

You can watch the full five-minute video here on the Cotton's Creche Facebook page

Th Santa Paws event was festive fun for dogs and owners. (Image: Cotton's Creche)

The video shoot was not the only festive fun at Cotton’s Creche. On December 3, the annual Santa Paws event was held, which raised £1,404 for the Border Collie Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Crymych.