The First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford looks back on a “difficult year” in his New Year’s message as we head into 2023.

Over the past 12 months, the First Minister also acknowledged some of the positives but said that a New Year “is a new start”.

In his message the First Minister said: “Blwyddyn Newydd Dda.

“Happy New Year to you all.

“I hope you had a merry and peaceful Christmas.

“As 2022 draws to a close, many will be glad to see the end of what has been a difficult year.

“This was the year that Russia launched a cruel war in Ukraine, killing thousands and forcing millions to flee their homes.

“And in the last 12 months, the deepening cost-of-living crisis has made it more difficult to make ends meet.

“But even in these hard times, we have seen the willingness of people to help others.

“We have seen real strength and warmth.

“People have opened their homes to thousands from Ukraine seeking safety and sanctuary here in Wales.

“And we have once again seen communities rally together to support each other through this cost-of-living crisis – just as they did during the pandemic.

“A New Year is a new start and I’m sure we all have ambitions and hopes for the year ahead.

“Let’s hope for a peaceful 2023 and brighter and happier times ahead.

“Blwyddyn Newydd Dda i chi i gyd.”